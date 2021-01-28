There Appear To Be 2 Frontrunners For Deshaun Watson

ESPN insider Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report this Thursday morning in the form of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson requesting a trade. Now that he officially wants out, it’s time to look at potential suitors.

More than half the league should be making a phone call to see what Houston wants for Watson. An offer will likely have to include a few first-round picks just to get the conversation started.

While it might be way too early to predict where Watson will land this offseason, the latest betting odds are quite telling.

Betting odds can obviously change at any given moment, but right now the two frontrunners for Watson reside in the AFC East.

Here are the two favorites to land Watson, via BetOnline:

Odds for what team Deshaun Watson will play for next (BetOnline): Jets +200

Dolphins +400

Saints/49ers +800

Panthers/Patriots +900

Broncos/Colts/Rams +1000

Falcons/Washington/Bears/Jaguars +1200

Raiders/Cowboys +1400

Lions +1600

Eagles +2000

Steelers +2500

Giants/Vikings +2800 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) January 28, 2021

The 49ers and Saints share the third-best odds to land Watson at +800, which is really interesting when you consider the fact that New Orleans is way over the projected salary cap. To be fair, Mickey Loomis has proven in the past that he can get out of a sticky situation like this.

Carolina and New England are also toward the top half of the betting odds. The former is looking for an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater, meanwhile the latter is still trying to find its replacement for Tom Brady.

Which team do you think Deshaun Watson will play for in 2021?