There’s 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Deshaun Watson

The major story in the NFL today has been the report from Pro Football Talk indicating Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might consider requesting a trade.

Naturally, the thought of Houston trading Watson, its best player and one of the top quarterbacks in the sport, was enough to generate a ton of reaction. It still seems unlikely that such a move would occur, but it certainly makes for fun speculation.

There’s no shortage of teams that could use Watson, but one franchise in particular seems to be getting mentioned more than others, thanks to its large trove of draft capital.

The Miami Dolphins, who have already made a blockbuster trade with the Texans before, have draft picks stockpiled and could potentially include Tua Tagovailoa in a trade for Watson.

The #Dolphins have assets: *Tua

*Two 1sts in 2021

*Two 2nds in 2021 Just saying. In case they wanted to present a package for a star quarterback. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 7, 2021

Again, it still seems kind of crazy that Houston would deal Watson, particularly when they have hired a new GM (Nick Caserio) and are about to hire a new head coach. Why would you take either job only to trade the team’s best player?

For what it’s worth, NFL insider Ben Allbright doesn’t think a Watson trade is in the cards.

Somewhere Bill O'Brien is like "yeah… I'd give it up for them to take Watson" https://t.co/fesvNEo8Gm — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 7, 2021

Despite Houston’s 4-12 record, Watson threw for 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020.