David Culley is the new head coach of the Houston Texans, but the likely addition of Josh McCown to his staff has led to some interesting speculation.

According to ProFootballTalk, “league sources” believe that McCown could be getting groomed to take over as head coach. One belief is that Culley will run the team for a few years as McCown gains experience as a coach, then “retire,” at which point McCown will replace him.

It’s worth noting that Josh McCown interviewed for the Texans head coaching job despite no NFL coaching experience. But he is expected to be brought on to the staff in some capacity, likely as quarterbacks coach.

ProFootballTalk’s sources speculate that McCown will eventually be promoted to offensive coordinator. He should be ready to be a head coach shortly after.

Bridge head coaches aren’t especially common in the NFL. While there are many cases of a particular staffer being groomed as the incumbent’s successor, hiring one person as head coach while developing his successor off the bat is a bit unusual.

But if there’s one team that seems to revel in embracing the unusual it’s the Houston Texans.

Between their bizarre 2019 and 2020 offseasons, their falling out with Pro Bowl QB Deshaun Watson and their head coaching search, the Texans are breaking plenty of new ground.

Is Josh McCown going to be the Texans’ head coach within a few years?