There’s Growing Speculation About A Blockbuster J.J. Watt Trade

The Houston Texans held onto J.J. Watt at the NFL’s trade deadline, but it doesn’t sound like the same will be true this offseason.

CBS Sports reported on Sunday morning that a Watt trade is a “virtual certainty” this offseason.

Watt, 31, has played for the Texans since 2011. He was the No. 11 overall pick coming out of Wisconsin. Watt has made five All-Pro teams and is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year.

However, Houston appears to be set on trading him to a contender this offseason.

From CBS Sports:

“It’s a wrap,” said one source with knowledge of the situation. “He knows he only has so many games left and he is ready to go and try to win. The guys in that locker room are bracing for it.” Another source with knowledge of the situation said: “At the end of the day, Cal (owner Cal McNair) respects JJ too much to hold him back. I think everyone in their hearts already knows he is going to be moving on. He’s done everything they could have ever asked for, and this chapter is closing.”

Watt admitted this week that he’s not interested in rebuilding.

“I don’t think it’s any secret that I don’t have 10 years left in this league,” Watt said, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I personally believe that I do have a few more great ones left in me. But you also can’t … I’m not looking to rebuild. I’m looking to go after a championship, and that’s what I want to do. So, whatever is in the best interest of the Houston Texans, that’s in the best interest of myself.”

It sounds like Watt could be playing elsewhere in 2021…