There's Reportedly 1 Favorite Candidate For Texans Job

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

A former Houston Texans star is reportedly the "favorite" for the team's head coaching vacancy.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans is considered the "front-runner" to be Houston's next head coach.

Ryans, who will be coaching in today's NFC Championship Game, has also been heavily linked to the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts openings.

Houston has interviewed Ryans once already but can not speak to him again until after Sunday's game.

Ryans, 38, was a second-round pick of the Texans out of Alabama in 2006. He played for the franchise from 2006-11, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2006 and making two Pro Bowls with the team.

Ryans finished his playing career with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2012-15. He has been an assistant with the 49ers since 2017 and has been the team's defensive coordinator the last two seasons.