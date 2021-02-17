T.J. Watt Responds To His Brother’s Comment On Free Agency

J.J. Watt riled up the NFL world this Wednesday afternoon, tweeting “free agency is wild.” It didn’t include any hints about where he could be taking his talents to next, but that hasn’t stopped people from constantly seeking updates on his whereabouts.

Watt was officially released by the Houston Texans last week, ending his successful stint with the franchise. Although he’s no longer considered one of the best defensive players in the game, the former first-round pick has a lot to offer.

In addition to being a productive pass rusher at the age of 31, Watt is a tremendous leader. Any team in need of a culture change would be wise to give him a call while he’s still a free agent.

So where could will Watt resume his Hall of Fame career? That’s a question that even his brothers are anxiously waiting to be answered.

T.J. Watt responded to his brother’s tweet this afternoon with a GIF that says “Please, tell us more.”

Unfortunately there isn’t any additional information regarding Watt’s future at this time.

NFL fans would love to see Watt team up with his brothers in Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers don’t have much financial flexibility right now to make that happen.

Watt will have plenty of options on the table, nonetheless. Buffalo, Cleveland, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Tennessee are all considered landing spots for him.