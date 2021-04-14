On Tuesday night, the lawyer representing over 20 women with allegations against Deshaun Watson had a strong message for the Houston Texans quarterback.

Tony Buzbee announced his team will disclose the names of the women. A Houston judge recently ruled that 13 of the 22 women would have to reveal their names.

“We previously attempted to make available to Defense Counsel the names of the plaintiffs suing Deshaun Watson, and intended to do so in due course,” Buzbee said in a new statement. “We were concerned about the safety of these plaintiffs, and asked the Watson team to agree to a protective order where the identities could be used in litigation, but not broadcast to the world.”

“The Watson team refused our offer to compromise. [They] instead insisted that we amend our petitions to name these women,” he continued. “It appears the Watson team thinks that if these courageous women are forced to identify themselves, they would slink away and not pursue the matter.”

Tony Buzbee indicates he has provided Rusty Hardin with names of all plaintiffs. “the Watson team thinks that if these women are forced to identify themselves, they would slink away and not pursue this matter. Watson and his counsel badly miscalculated.” pic.twitter.com/zfFEvKcBVm — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) April 14, 2021

In the announcement, Buzbee had a strong message for Watson.

“Watson and his counsel badly miscalculated…Today we are amending our petitions to include the names of the victims. Even those not currently subject to court order. The message to Watson’s team from these brave women is: ‘be careful what you ask for.'”

Buzbee also announced one victim chose to dismiss her claim against Watson. So far 20 women revealed their names, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Watson and his lawyer have not responded to the latest statement. We’ll have the latest when it becomes available.