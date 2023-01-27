Top Candidate For Texans Job Has Reportedly Emerged

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: A general view is seen during the third quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on January 9, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Texans have not yet hired a head coach for the 2023 season. That being said, it sounds like a deal could get done fairly soon.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has emerged as a "top candidate" for the Texans.

Ryans is expected to meet with the Texans next week.

Rapoport added that Ryans could become the next head coach of the Texans if next week's meeting goes well.

Ryans played for the Texans from 2006-2011. He was a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker and former Defensive Rookie of the Year.

If the Texans want to hire Ryans, they may have to beat the Broncos to the punch.

Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright recently reported that Denver is targeting Ryans as its next head coach.

Over the past two seasons, Ryans has been an excellent defensive coordinator for the 49ers. It makes sense that teams have serious interest in him.