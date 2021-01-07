Tyrann Mathieu Has 3 Teams In Mind For Deshaun Watson

The Deshaun Watson trade rumors are heating up, and there’s a few obvious teams were Houston to make a blockbuster trade.

Watson sent the NFL world into a frenzy Wednesday night. The Texans’ superstar sent a since-deleted cryptic tweet saying, “Some things never change,” right after Houston hired a new general manager.

There’s no way of knowing if the tweet is related to the Texans’ latest front-office hire. But it’s hard to believe the timing is just a coincidence.

Watson’s patience with the Texans may be running out. In such a scenario he demands a trade, his former teammate – Tyrann Mathieu – has a few teams in mind for the superstar quarterback: the New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers or Chicago Bears.

If I’m Saints , 49ers or even Chicago…… I’m all in on this Watson news…. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 7, 2021

All three teams are intriguing landings spots. Deshaun Watson would immediately elevate each of the three to Super Bowl contending teams, but it would come at a high cost in regards to the potential return package.

The Saints and Bears are in the most dire need of a new quarterback for the 2021 season. All accounts indicate Drew Brees will retire. The Mitch Trubisky experiment in Chicago, meanwhile, has failed.

San Francisco is another interesting proposal. Watson in Kyle Shanahan’s offense would be a match made in heaven.

Deshaun in the Kyle Shanahan offense (with those weapons)….you might be seeing the 49ers in another super bowl! — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 7, 2021

It’s highly unlikely Houston trades away its franchise quarterback, though. The Texans should hold out as long as it takes to keep the Clemson alum within the state of Texas.

Watson appears to be frustrated with the organization’s decisions over the past year. Expect the trade rumors to continue heating up in coming weeks.