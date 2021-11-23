Veteran NFL Running Back Reportedly Cut On Tuesday

The Houston Texans already thinned out their veteran-heavy running back group earlier this season by trading Mark Ingram back to the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, the organization reportedly decided to part ways with another seasoned ballcarrier.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans will cut Phillip Lindsay on Tuesday. The 27-year-old running back will head to waivers, where he’ll be eligible to be claimed by the league’s 31 other teams.

A surprise: The #Texans are cutting RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. He heads to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2021

The report brings an end to a short tenure for Lindsay in Houston. The former undrafted free agent signed with the Texans in free agency this past March, but never could differentiate himself in the team’s crowded backfield.

Lindsay saw action in 10 games this season with Houston and struggled to generate consistent production. He took rushed 50 times for just 130 yards, averaging a career-low 2.6 yards per carry. He scored twice, once on the ground and once as a receiver.

Lindsay’s 2021 performance was fairly baffling considering just a few years ago he appeared to be a future franchise running back. After going undrafted in 2018, he joined the Denver Broncos and made the AFC Pro Bowl team in his rookie season after rushing for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns.

He followed up that year with a strong sophomore campaign, in which he broke the 1,000-yard barrier once again, but his usage took a hit in 2020 after the Broncos signed Melvin Gordon. Lindsay’s workload was greatly diminished and he finished with a career low in rushing yards (502) and just one touchdown.

At just 27, Lindsay isn’t that far removed from being a lead ballcarrier, but he’ll need to rehabilitate his image wherever he ends up next.

Maybe then, he can return to form and become a valuable piece for another NFL team.