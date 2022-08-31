Veteran NFL Running Back Released Wednesday Afternoon

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 30: A general view of the stadium during the National Anthem before the game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2016 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans released veteran running back Royce Freeman on Wednesday, one day after he made the initial 53-man roster.

Freeman spent time with the Texans and Carolina Panthers in 2021. His release leaves rookie Dameon Pierce, veteran Rex Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale as the only running backs on Houston's active roster.

The Texans brought back running back Marlon Mack to the practice squad today after cutting him on Tuesday.

Freeman was originally a third-round pick of the Denver Broncos out of Oregon in 2018. He started eight games as a rookie, but failed to seize a major role in Denver.

In three seasons with the Broncos, Freeman rushed for 1,187 yards and eight touchdowns on 297 carries while adding 69 receptions for 409 yards and one touchdown.

Last year, he appeared in 15 games for the Panthers and Texans, rushing 56 times for 169 yards and catching 10 passes for 77 yards.