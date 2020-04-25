Video: Bill O’Brien Looks Upset During The NFL Draft

On Friday afternoon, the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL draft took center stage as teams continued to fill out their rosters.

In the latter stage of the third round, the Houston Texans were on the clock with the No. 90 overall pick. Houston selected former Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard.

Head coach and acting general manager Bill O’Brien’s reaction to the pick wasn’t exactly what you would expected. O’Brien looked very irritated and appeared to be displeased with the selection.

Here’s this reaction.

The NFL's top GM, Bill O'Brien seems mad.pic.twitter.com/kamJUZqi6c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2020

O’Brien has come under fire in recent weeks for his interesting personnel moves.

He traded star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals for a second-round pick and change. Not long after, he traded for injury-prone Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

One positive for the Texans – depending on how you look at it – was the contract extension handed out to offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil. Houston is also reportedly working on a contract extension with star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Despite the positive moves made earlier in the day, O’Brien was clearly unhappy with something on Friday night.

The Texans have gone defensive-line heavy thus far, selecting former TCU defensive tackle Ross Blacklock and Greenard.