The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Booger McFarland Suggested The Bills Spike The Ball On 4th Down

Booger McFarland sits in the Booger Mobile.CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: ESPN "Monday Night Football" analyst Booger MacFarland watches a game between the Chicago Bears and the Seattle Seahwaks from a rolling platform 10 feet in the air at Soldier Field on September 17, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Seahawks 24-17. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Bills and Texans went down to the wire. The last few minutes of regulation and all of overtime racked up plenty of ‘real-time’ minutes, but still carried a tense, fast pace to it.

Both teams made critical mistakes down the stretch – understandably so in such a big moment with so much on the line. But ESPN’s broadcasting crew flustered under pressure as well.

Trailing by three with just 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Bills found themselves in field goal range. Facing a 3rd-and-10 with no timeouts remaining, the practical approach would be to either throw the ball out-of-bounds if nothing is there or attempt a fade pass to the end-zone.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland had other ideas. The NFL broadcaster suggested Buffalo should “get a few yards” on third down and then “spike it” on fourth.

Was McFarland even paying attention? This is a huge mistake on his part.

Luckily, McFarland isn’t a coach and the Bills went with their own strategy which resulted in a game-tying field goal. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the ESPN broadcaster has struggled on-air.

NFL fans are disappointed with ESPN’s NFL broadcasting crew which includes McFarland and Joe Tessitore. Many are hoping a change is coming soon.


Reader Interactions

About Alek Arend

Alek is an intern at The Spun.