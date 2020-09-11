Video: David Johnson Scores 1st TD Of 2020 NFL Season

The Spun

Maybe that DeAndre Hopkins for David Johnson trade will work out for the Houston Texans after all.

Okay, it is a bit premature to make that declaration. But roughly one quarter into the 2020 season opener, Johnson looks pretty damn good.

After a monster 2016 campaign, injuries cost Johnson almost the entire 2017 season and some of 2019. They also limited his effectiveness in 2018.

However, Johnson appears to be fully healthy now, and that’s great news for the Texans. The multi-talented running back just scored the first touchdown of the new NFL season on a nifty 19-yard run.

When’s the last time you saw Johnson look like this?

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has to like what he’s seeing thus far from his major offseason acquisition. Johnson has gained 33 yards and scored a touchdown on only three carries.

We’ll see if the Houston offense can outgun Kansas City tonight once the Chiefs get their offense in gear.

You can catch the action on NBC.


