Video: Deshaun Watson Is At The Lakers-Rockets Game Tonight

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 08, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Over the past few days, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been dominating the headlines – even though he hasn’t said a word.

Last week, the Texans hired former New England Patriots front office assistant Nick Caserio as the team’s general manager. Reports then suggested Houston ownership told Watson he would be involved in that process – which he wasn’t.

That led ESPN’s Chris Mortensen to report that Watson would welcome a trade out of Houston. Watson himself hasn’t spoken up. In fact, the star quarterback has been on vacation since the season ended.

Until now. On Tuesday night, the Houston Texans star was spotted at the Rockets’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watson was sitting court-side to see LeBron James and James Harden battle it out.

It’s the first time Watson has been spotted in Houston since the trade rumors dropped over the weekend.

Chris Mortensen reported Watson was unhappy with the Texans organization. He went on to suggest the star quarterback would be open to a trade where he went to the Miami Dolphins.

While it’s unclear if a trade will take place, Houston fans are just happy to see Watson back in the city. Whether or not he’ll be open to meeting with the Texans brass is another major question Houston needs to answer.

For now, though, Watson seems content supporting a local team.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.