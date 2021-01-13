Video: Deshaun Watson Is At The Lakers-Rockets Game Tonight

Over the past few days, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been dominating the headlines – even though he hasn’t said a word.

Last week, the Texans hired former New England Patriots front office assistant Nick Caserio as the team’s general manager. Reports then suggested Houston ownership told Watson he would be involved in that process – which he wasn’t.

That led ESPN’s Chris Mortensen to report that Watson would welcome a trade out of Houston. Watson himself hasn’t spoken up. In fact, the star quarterback has been on vacation since the season ended.

Until now. On Tuesday night, the Houston Texans star was spotted at the Rockets’ game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Watson was sitting court-side to see LeBron James and James Harden battle it out.

Deshaun Watson pulled up to the Lakers-Rockets game 🚀 pic.twitter.com/IVfM4C8sxf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

It’s the first time Watson has been spotted in Houston since the trade rumors dropped over the weekend.

Chris Mortensen reported Watson was unhappy with the Texans organization. He went on to suggest the star quarterback would be open to a trade where he went to the Miami Dolphins.

While it’s unclear if a trade will take place, Houston fans are just happy to see Watson back in the city. Whether or not he’ll be open to meeting with the Texans brass is another major question Houston needs to answer.

For now, though, Watson seems content supporting a local team.