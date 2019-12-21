Video: Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans At Buccaneers-Texans Game

On Saturday afternoon, the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in front of a sparse Buccaneers crowd.

While the stands weren’t full, there was plenty of passion emanating from the fans that were there – perhaps too much.

During the game, several Buccaneers fans began fighting amongst themselves. The fans fought briefly before stadium security came running in to break up the fracas.

Check it out.

Perhaps the fans were unhappy with their team’s performance in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jameis Winston’s first pass of the afternoon was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. The Texans picked off Winston three times in the first half, en route to a 17-3 lead.

The Buccaneers responded, though and knotted the game at 17 just before the half.

It’s been a wild game for the teams on the field and the fans in the stands.