The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Fight Breaks Out Amongst Fans At Buccaneers-Texans Game

A general view of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium.TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Saturday afternoon, the Houston Texans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off in front of a sparse Buccaneers crowd.

While the stands weren’t full, there was plenty of passion emanating from the fans that were there – perhaps too much.

During the game, several Buccaneers fans began fighting amongst themselves. The fans fought briefly before stadium security came running in to break up the fracas.

Check it out.

Perhaps the fans were unhappy with their team’s performance in the first quarter.

Quarterback Jameis Winston’s first pass of the afternoon was intercepted and returned for a touchdown. The Texans picked off Winston three times in the first half, en route to a 17-3 lead.

The Buccaneers responded, though and knotted the game at 17 just before the half.

It’s been a wild game for the teams on the field and the fans in the stands.

Reader Interactions

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.