Video: Texans With The Worst Punt Of The Season

Earlier: The Houston Texans are currently tied with the New England Patriots late in the fourth quarter. Even if they eventually win, the Texans won’t be able to live down their punting miscue earlier today.

Leading 22-9 in the third quarter, the Texans had 4th-and-2 at their own 36. For some reason, they elected to run a punt play with some deception, motioning punter Cameron Johnston down to shotgun depth and shifting a defensive back Terrence Brooks into the backfield as if they were going to run a fake.

Instead, Johnston basically punted the ball into Brooks’ back. The Patriots wound up taking over at the 36, so the punt literally went for zero yards.

This #Texans punt was just weird. Tough to explain. Thank goodness for video. pic.twitter.com/kLR3GPSeuC — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 10, 2021

Houston was fortunate to hold New England to three points after that blunder. A Nick Folk field goal trimmed the Texans’ lead to 22-12.

Folk would go on to hit another field goal to make it 22-15 before rookie quarterback Mac Jones found tight end Hunter Henry for a score to tie the game.

Update: The Patriots wound up winning 25-22 on a Folk field goal in the final minutes. It was probably a bad idea for the Texans to basically hand them three points with that punt debacle.