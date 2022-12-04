Video Of Deshaun Watson's Arrival In Houston Is Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson is making his first appearance of the 2021 NFL season today, and he's doing it back in Houston.

Watson played his first four NFL seasons in H-Town with the Texans, but his divorce from the franchise was a messy one, and started even before he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women.

It is widely expected that the home crowd will be hostile toward Watson this afternoon, but that hasn't happened yet.

"#Browns QB Deshaun Watson getting a warm welcome in Houston before #Texans game. So far, none of the vitriol some expected," said longtime Browns writer Mary Kay Cabot.

It should be noted though that it looks like there's a lot of Browns fans in that video, so it makes sense that they would be more welcoming toward Watson than Texans supporters.

Whether they should be accepting the quarterback from a moral perspective is a conversation for another day.

Browns-Texans will kick off at 1 p.m. ET. Around 10 of Watson's accusers are reportedly expected to attend the game.