Video Surfaces Of Bill O’Brien Yelling At Fan After Blowout Loss To Broncos

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien had plenty of ups and downs this season en route to winning the AFC South title. But one of the low points of the season was a blowout loss to the Denver Broncos that apparently caused him to lash out at a fan.

Video footage recently released by TMZ Sports shows O’Brien yelling profanities back at a fan who mocked the team while they were heading into the tunnel. The Texans had just lost 38-24 to a Broncos team that was only 4-8 at that point.

The video further shows that O’Brien needed to be nudged further into the locker room by DeAndre Hopkins.

But even after he was well out of the camera’s view, O’Brien could still be heard shouting from deeper in the tunnel.



Warning – NSFW:

TMZ Sports video

In the wake of the video being released, O’Brien released a statement apologizing for his behavior.

‘I apologized for it, inappropriate comments. I’m sorry that it happened.’

Fortunately for O’Brien, that loss to Denver would prove the last low-point of the season. Back-to-back wins over the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the AFC South title for Houston.

In the Wild Card playoffs, O’Brien’s team was able to overcome a 16-point deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills.

O’Brien and the Texans take on the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday.