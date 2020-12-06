Deshaun Watson’s Reaction To Today’s Loss Is Going Viral

Sportsmanship was on full display at the end of the game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The Texans lost to the Colts, 26-20, on Sunday afternoon.

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson completed 26 of 38 passes for 341 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in the loss. He was visibly upset on the sideline at the end of the game.

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton made his way over to the Texans bench to console Watson following the loss. It was a pretty cool moment.

T.Y. Hilton went over to check on Deshaun Watson after their hard-fought game 🙏 Respect. (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8IK1MpkFJX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 6, 2020

NFL fans are enjoying the cool postgame moment between the two star players. Of course, some are using it as an opportunity to say that Watson deserves better.

“This is so sad. Deshaun Watson needs to be on a better team. The Texans are such a poverty franchise and I feel his pain,” one fan tweeted.

“Man is crying, I ain’t see anyone else there with him, he needs to go to another team, he would be a baller, he is already a baller, but just on a bad team, man, someone offer this man a deal to a new team, sheesh, talent going to waste on a trash team,” another fan added.

Those fans aren’t necessarily wrong, but the Texans appear to be committed to Watson for now. He’s probably not going anywhere.