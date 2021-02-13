What A Miami Dolphins Trade For Deshaun Watson Could Look Like

If the Houston Texans grant Deshaun Watson‘s wish and ship him out of town this offseason, they should receive a large haul of draft picks in return.

A plethora of teams have been linked to Watson over the last month, but none more than the Miami Dolphins. It was very evident this past season that Brian Flores’ defense is the strength of his team. On the flip side, the quarterback play wasn’t all that impressive due to the rotation between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa.

Watson would solve most of the Dolphins’ offensive woes, as he’s just entering his prime and shown that he can put up elite numbers with a mediocre supporting cast. Despite losing DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, the Pro Bowl quarterback had 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdowns.

So what would the Dolphins have to give up in a trade to land Watson? ESPN reporter Cameron Wolfe came up with an interesting proposal this week.

In this hypothetical trade, Miami would ship three first-round picks, a second-round pick and Tagovailoa to Houston in exchange for Watson.

“A hypothetical Dolphins offer for Watson could be the No. 3 pick, No. 18 pick, 2022 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick and Tagovailoa,” Wolfe wrote, via ESPN. “The Texans could also push for the Dolphins to include All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, a Houston native who finished third in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting and wants a contract adjustment. If Howard was included, perhaps Miami could include the No. 35 pick instead of the No. 18.”

That’s a steep price to pay, but it’s not often that an elite quarterback wants to be traded this early in their career.

What really benefits any team acquiring Watson is that he’s under contract through the 2025 season. They wouldn’t have to worry about working out a long-term extension – at least not for now.

Make no mistake, Miami would be an immediate Super Bowl contender if it can pair Watson with its star-studded defense.