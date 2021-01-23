What A Jets, Texans Trade For Deshaun Watson Would Look Like

On Saturday afternoon, New York Jets fans may have seen a new report suggesting Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson named the Jets as his preferred landing spot.

According to a report from Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Watson has the Jets atop his wishlist. The Miami Dolphins remain in the mix, but are reportedly sitting just behind their AFC East foes in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes.

Of course, Jets fans who have grown accustomed to the team’s recent struggles aren’t jumping at the news just yet. They know a potential trade is still a long ways off.

However, we’ll let those Jets fans dream a little bit. Reports have suggested it would take at least three first-round picks to bring the Texans to the table.

The Jets have plenty of ammo to pull that off. New York owns two first-round picks in both the 2021 and 2022 NFL drafts. Let’s go through what a potential trade for Watson could look like.

The Jets send the No. 2 and No. 23 picks from the 2021 draft along with a first-round pick from the 2022 draft to the Texans for Watson. If a team – say the Dolphins – enters the competition, New York could also add Sam Darnold to the mix.

The Jets could also ship Darnold to a team like the Indianapolis Colts, San Francisco 49ers or perhaps the Carolina Panthers for a draft pick. That would give New York even more ammo in a potential Watson trade.

Of course, the Jets wouldn’t ship Darnold away unless they knew Watson was coming to New York.

This is all hypothetical anyway. Houston needs to be willing to part with Watson in the first place to make a trade possible.