What Deshaun Watson Texted His Teammates Before Saturday’s Game

The NFL Playoffs are finally here, as this weekend there are four marquee matchups on the schedule. On Saturday, the Houston Texans will host the Buffalo Bills in what should be an excellent game.

Houston has struggled in the postseason over the past few years, but star quarterback Deshaun Watson is hoping that he can turn the franchise’s luck around this weekend.

Watson had a tremendous season with the Texans, throwing for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns. He didn’t play the final week of the regular season since the team couldn’t move up in the standings.

Kickoff for the Bills-Texans game isn’t here just yet, however, Watson seems ready for action right now.

Texans running back Carlos Hyde revealed that Watson sent a text message to his teammates that said “Let’s be great.”

It’s pretty clear that Watson has high expectations for the offense heading into the postseason.

Texans running back Carlos Hyde @elguapo said Deshaun Watson @deshaunwatson sent a group text message to the offense saying 'Let's be great' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 1, 2020

In order for the Texans to make a run this postseason, it’s imperative that Watson plays his best football. The former Clemson star is one of the few quarterbacks in the league that can consistently make explosive plays through the air and on the ground.

ESPN will broadcast the Bills-Texans matchup at 4:35 ET from NRG Stadium.