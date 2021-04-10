Ever since March, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. He’s currently facing multiple lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.

Before all these allegations surfaced, Watson was trying to force his way out of Houston. It didn’t seem like the front office was ready to trade him anyway, but it’s worth revisiting his trade market at this time.

Just like most people expected, Watson’s situation off the field has really affected his trade market. There probably isn’t a team out there willing to acquire him at this moment, regardless of how talented he is.

In fact, it sounds like Watson’s trade value around the NFL has hit an all-time low.

During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said that Watson’s trade value has “cratered.”

Fowler’s latest report lines up with what NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was saying on NFL Now yesterday.

Rapoport said that Watson’s playing future is up in the air due to his off-field issues.

“These are not going away absent Deshaun Watson somehow deciding to settle or these cases being dropped, which I don’t get the sense anything is happening anytime soon,” Rapoport said. “It also means that his future on the playing field is a little bit up in the air.”

Even if Watson gets cleared of all these accusations, he could face discipline from the NFL.