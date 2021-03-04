Report: When Texans Will Probably Consider Deshaun Watson Trade

The Houston Texans have been unwilling to discuss any trades involving Deshaun Watson, but their tone on that subject could change within the next month.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler discussed the Texans’ situation on Thursday morning. He believes if the front office moves on from Watson it’ll be either right before or during the 2021 NFL Draft.

“If Houston moves, I’m told it’s going to be draft time,” Fowler said. This would allow Houston to really maximize the draft capital it can receive in a Watson trade.

Eventually, the Texans are going to have to consider moving Watson this offseason. Moving on from an elite quarterback like him has to be tough, but it’s starting to sound like he’ll never play for the franchise again. At least, that’s what Jalen Ramsey thinks.

“I highly doubt he’ll ever suit up in a Texan’s uniform again,” Ramsey said on the ‘Huddle and Flow’ podcast. “He’s very serious. It’s his legacy, he should be serious.”

Multiple teams have been linked to Watson over the past two months, such as the Bears, Broncos, Dolphins, 49ers, Jets and Panthers.

In the event that Houston changes its stance on a Watson trade, there should be a bidding war for him. Not only is he incredibly young at 25 years old, he’s coming off the best season of his career. He finished the 2020 season with 4,823 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes.

A trade involving Watson would legitimately change the landscape of the NFL.