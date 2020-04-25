Why Bill O’Brien Got So Upset During The NFL Draft On Friday

Toward the end of the third round, the Houston Texans selected former Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard. There’s nothing wrong with Greenard as a prospect, but it turns out that Bill O’Brien was trying to pull off a different move.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans had a deal in place with the Lions for the 90th overall pick. However, Detroit backed out at the last second and that clearly infuriated O’Brien.

O’Brien looked irritated with the team’s selection. Now that we know what actually took place behind the scenes, it’s easy to see why he wasn’t happy at all.

The NFL's top GM, Bill O'Brien seems mad.pic.twitter.com/kamJUZqi6c — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 25, 2020

The reaction from O’Brien had many people wondering if he wasn’t a fan of Greenard. Considering the fact that Detroit pulled out of a trade deal, you’d have to assume Houston went with Greenard because he was the highest player remaining on its board.

Texans had a deal with Detroit for the 90th pick but Lions backed out at last instant and Bill O’Brien was furious. You could tell by his reaction on TV. They selected OLB Jonathan Greenard with their pick. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) April 25, 2020

Houston has five selections for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Perhaps, O’Brien will be able to make a trade or two tomorrow. He might want to stay away from talking shop with the Lions though.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft starts at noon E.T. on Saturday.