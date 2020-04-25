The Spun

Why Bill O’Brien Got So Upset During The NFL Draft On Friday

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien talking to a referee.NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Bill O'Brien of the Houston Texans speaks to an official during the second half of a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Toward the end of the third round, the Houston Texans selected former Florida outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard. There’s nothing wrong with Greenard as a prospect, but it turns out that Bill O’Brien was trying to pull off a different move.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans had a deal in place with the Lions for the 90th overall pick. However, Detroit backed out at the last second and that clearly infuriated O’Brien.

O’Brien looked irritated with the team’s selection. Now that we know what actually took place behind the scenes, it’s easy to see why he wasn’t happy at all.

The reaction from O’Brien had many people wondering if he wasn’t a fan of Greenard. Considering the fact that Detroit pulled out of a trade deal, you’d have to assume Houston went with Greenard because he was the highest player remaining on its board.

Houston has five selections for Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Perhaps, O’Brien will be able to make a trade or two tomorrow. He might want to stay away from talking shop with the Lions though.

Day 3 of the NFL Draft starts at noon E.T. on Saturday.

