The Houston Texans made a massive change to their organization on Thursday, parting ways with head coach David Culley after just one season.

Culley finished the regular season with a 4-13 record. Although he overachieved with a pretty dull roster, the Texans ultimately decided to go in a different direction.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided some additional information on the Texans’ decision. Culley was apparently fired due to “philosophical differences.”

“The reason why David Culley is fired, from what I understand, is philosophical differences,” Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. “In other words, the Houston Texans wanted David Culley to be open to making staff changes, specifically on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Texans had the 32nd ranked offense in the NFL this season. That would explain why the front office wanted Culley to make some changes.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Texans fired coach David Culley due to philosophical differences, sources say, mostly related to refusing to make changes on the offensive side of the ball. pic.twitter.com/Oo2qoeYlYE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2022

While it’s unfortunate that Culley was fired, at least he’ll get paid a lot of money from the Texans.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Texans owe Culley $17 million over the next three years. Pelissero did not say whether that money is contingent on Culley’s coaching future.

As for the Texans’ coaching search, it sounds like Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo are at the top of their list.