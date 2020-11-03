Will Fuller’s Tweet About NFL Trade Deadline Is Going Viral

Will Fuller is in the thick of NFL trade rumors ahead of Tuesday’s fast-approaching deadline. The Texans receiver is well aware of those rumors, evident by his latest tweet that’s going viral.

The Green Bay Packers want to add a prominent receiver before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. Fuller fits the bill.

The Texans appear to be open to trading Fuller for the right package in return. But it’s the Packers that now appear to be hesitant to make a move. Green Bay’s front office has traditionally been conservative when it comes to making trades near the deadline. It appears that conservatism has snuck its way into a potential trade for Fuller.

In this age of social media rumors, it’s impossible for NFL players to ignore the trade rumors. Fuller is clearly well aware of the reports about him on Tuesday. He’s currently waiting to hear what the Texans and Packers decide to do, evident by his latest tweet. Take a look below.

Will Fuller has been a superstar for the Houston Texans this season. The Packers should do everything they can to add him to the passing attack.

Could you imagine a passing attack that featured both Fuller and Davante Adams? Aaron Rodgers would likely put up the best numbers of his career.

For now, though, the Packers are hesitant to make a last-minute trade, despite the Texans being open to the idea. Meanwhile, all Fuller can do is wait a bit longer to find out if he’ll stay in Houston or head to Green Bay.