1 NFL Team “Strongly Considering” Hiring Former Star WR Reggie Wayne As Assistant Coach

Legendary NFL wide receiver Reggie Wayne might be headed home to Indianapolis.

The Colts are strongly considering Wayne to be their new receivers coach, per Zak Keefer of The Athletic. It hasn’t been finalized yet.

Wayne is one of the best receivers in Colts history and would be a massive help to some of their young receivers.

He played with the Colts from 2001-14 and finished with 1,000+ receiving yards eight times. His best season came in 2010 when he finished with 1,355 yards receiving and six touchdowns on 111 receptions.

Wayne also had 1,355 yards in 2012 on 106 receptions.

Indianapolis has a starter receiver in the making in Michael Pittman Jr and there’s a possibility he could take his game to the next level under Wayne.

Pittman Jr. was electric for the Colts this season and finished with 1,082 yards and six touchdowns off 88 receptions.

Zach Pascal also had a good season and if T.Y. Hilton can stay healthy, the Colts will have three very solid pass-catchers for next season.

The Colts will also look to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons next year. They missed out this year after losing to the Jaguars in Week 18.