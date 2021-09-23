NFL Team Could Reportedly Play 2 Quarterbacks On Sunday

Last weekend, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered two ankle sprains against the Los Angeles Rams. He’ll try his best to suit up for Week 3, but it’s going to be an uphill battle for him to be ready by Sunday.

When asked about Wentz’s status for this Sunday, Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters “We have to approach it like he won’t be in there.”

So, who would replace Wentz if he’s unable to play against the Tennessee Titans this weekend? According to NFL Network insider Tome Pelissero, the Colts could actually use two quarterbacks on Sunday.

Pelissero said practice squad quarterback Brett Hundley took the majority of the first-team reps during Wednesday’s practice. However, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason may play as well against the Titans.

#Colts practice squad QB Brett Hundley took the majority of starter reps in practice Wednesday, and he and Jacob Eason may both play against the #Titans if Carson Wentz is out, per sources. There’s still hope Wentz (ankles) can play. Final decision may not come until Sunday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 23, 2021

For those wondering why Eason might not get the chance to start this Sunday, Pelissero claims it all comes down to his lack of experience.

“Eason has loads of talent and a big arm, but he has thrown just five NFL passes (all last week),” Pelissero said. “Hundley has mobility and experience, though his nine career starts all came back in 2017 with Green Bay. Indy has until Saturday to elevate Hundley to the game-day roster.”

In limited action last Sunday, Eason had just 25 passing yards and an interception. He certainly has the arm talent to be a starter in the NFL, but he still needs time to develop.

If the Colts don’t trust Eason to get the job done against the Titans, it makes sense for a seasoned veteran like Hundley to start.