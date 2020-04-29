Legendary K Adam Vinatieri Shares Update On His NFL Future

Adam Vinatieri struggled mightily last season for the Indianapolis Colts, as the future Hall of Famer dealt with an injured knee for the majority of the fall. Although he could easily ride into the sunset and retire, the veteran kicker may have other plans.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Vinatieri wants to return for his 25th season, but quarantine has slowed down his recovery process. With most facilities closed at the moment, it has to be harder to players like Vinatieri to rehab.

Vinatieri isn’t certain that he’ll be ready in time for the start of the 2020 regular season. Nonetheless, he’s trying to recover as fast as possible with the hope that he can kick once again in the NFL.

At 47 years old, Vinatieri would without a doubt be the oldest player in the league. He’d also be defying Father Time by playing this late in his career.

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri told me Tuesday he wants to return for a 25th NFL season, but quarantine has slowed down his rehab following knee surgery. Not certain he'll be healed up by the start of the season, but he's trying. Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2020

Last season, Vinatieri only made 68 percent of his 25 field goal attempts. It was the lowest mark of his illustrious career.

Right now, the starting kicker for the Colts is Chase McLaughlin. He was picked up by the team late during the 2019 season.

Whenever he decides to hang up his cleats, a spot in Canton will be waiting for Vinatieri. In addition to being a three-time All-Pro kicker, he owns three Super Bowl rings.

Do you think we’ll see Vinatieri back on the field this fall?