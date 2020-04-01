AFC Coach Admits His Team Passed On Tom Brady

Just last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to a two-year deal.

Before he inked a new deal with the Buccaneers, Brady reportedly had several suitors. According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts were named as possible landing spots.

In the end, the Chargers decided to roll with veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Meanwhile, Indianapolis wasted no time picking up former Chargers starting quarterback Philip Rivers.

On Wednesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich revealed why the team decided to sign Rivers over Brady. Reich though Rivers would be a better fit in the team’s offense.

Here’s what he had to say, via CBS Sports:

“I have the utmost respect for [Brady] as a player and competitor. For us, we got the guy we thought was the right fit for us, but this is a guy who I respect and admire immensely, obviously, along with everybody else.”

Don’t cry for Brady, though, as he found a landing spot with noted quarterback whisperer Bruce Arians.

It will be weird to see Rivers and Brady in new uniforms next season.

Which veteran quarterback will have more success with his new team in 2020?