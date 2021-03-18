NFL World Reacts To The Andrew Luck Speculation

Andrew Luck has been retired from the National Football League for two seasons, but fans continue to wonder if he’ll ever come out of retirement.

This speculation continued this week, when a former NFL general manager suggested that one team needs to make a run at Luck.

“Go to Europe and talk to Andrew Luck and convince him to come back,” Tannenbaum said. “Everyone’s going to be like, ‘That’s a long shot.’ Well, a decade ago, we ran the same play with Brett Favre at the Jets. Everyone said, ‘He’ll never come to New York.’ We were able to convince him to come. It was a good decision.”

.@RealTannenbaum thinks the Bears have only two options at QB if the GM and coach want to keep their jobs: convince Andrew Luck to come out of retirement, or trade for Sam Darnold. pic.twitter.com/EGTdBMdB0J — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 16, 2021

NBC Sports Chicago didn’t take very long to shoot down this theory:

Tannenbaum mentions how he was able to convince Favre to come to New York as GM of the Jets in 2008, but that’s not really the same case either. It’s clear Favre wasn’t really done playing football when he “retired” in 2007. He decided to unretire just a few months later, but the Packers had already decided to move forward with Aaron Rodgers. So the Packers traded Favre to the Jets. None of that is at play with Andrew Luck.

It’s true.

So far, Luck has given zero indication that he’s interested in ever playing football again.

“He’s more retired now than he was a year and a half ago,” Colts owner Jim Irsay said last month. “I mean, he is retired… I can only say that he definitely is retired. There’s really no wiggle room or anything, as much as people would like to hear that.”

Still, it would be pretty fun to have Luck back in the league. Few players are as universally liked as the former Stanford Cardinal star.

Player we miss: Andrew Luck. One of THE nicest guys to ever play the game. Always a joy to watch.@Colts 👊 pic.twitter.com/P1KLtmubHC — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 14, 2021

Of course, the Bears have already made another move at quarterback.

On Tuesday, the franchise signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton to a deal. The fan base doesn’t seem to like that move, though, so perhaps a run at Luck remains a good idea…