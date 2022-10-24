Andrew Luck Is Trending Following Colts' Quarterback News

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 30: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium on December 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With the news that the Indianapolis Colts are benching Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger, Andrew Luck is once again trending on NFL Twitter.

Luck's untimely retirement in 2019 has set the Colts on a never-ending quest to fill their hole at quarterback. Ryan was the latest solution they tried, but it doesn't appear he will work out, just like Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz before him..

We'll see how Ehlinger does with his opportunity. In the meantime, Luck was a major topic of discussion on Monday.

"The Colts have never recovered from Andrew Luck’s Retirement," tweeted Robert Griffin III, the man selected one pick after Luck in the 2012 NFL Draft.

"Has one retirement ever screwed up a franchise as much as Andrew Luck's retirement screwed up the Colts?" pondered Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Not everyone was having it though.

"The Andrew Luck excuse expired two years ago," said NFL columnist Mike Herndon.

"It’s literally been five years. Colts aren’t good and I was wrong, oh blame Andrew Luck again!" said the Locked on Titans podcast.

For a while, there were some whispers that maybe Luck would come out of retirement, but that does not appear to be realistic at all anymore, if it ever was.

The Colts (3-3-1) are just going to have to see if Ehlinger can be their answer, at least for the time being.