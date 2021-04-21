The Indianapolis Colts have been piecing together the quarterback position since the abrupt, early retirement of star quarterback Andrew Luck ahead of the 2019 season. The team started Jacoby Brissett in 2019, added veteran Philip Rivers for the 2020 season, and made a big trade for Carson Wentz ahead of the 2021 season.

The team hopes to rejuvenate Wentz’s career, after things bottomed out in Philadelphia. At his best, he’s been a Luck-level player at times, but inconsistency and a myriad of injuries ultimately derailed a once-promising run in Philly.

Before making the deal for Wentz, in which the Colts sent out a 2021 third-rounder, and a 2022 second-round pick that could easily become a first based on Wentz’s playing time, the franchise wanted to make sure that Andrew Luck was still happy in retirement. The 31 year old could still easily be in his prime, but has barely made a blip publicly since leaving the game.

Peter King told The Dan Patrick Show that the team spoke to Luck, the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He reportedly left the team “with this impression that (he’s) not playing football.”

"The Colts talked to him before they made the Carson Wentz trade. …. Nothing has come out about what exactly was said. But he had to leave them with this impression that I'm not playing football." – Peter King

That probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise. With other quarterbacks who’ve flirted with coming out of retirement, like Brett Favre, there were almost constant rumors about him working out at home and staying ready. Luck doesn’t seem to be doing any of that.

After re-signing with the Indianapolis Colts, star wide receiver T.Y. Hilton said that he spoke with Luck regularly during his free agency, and that the quarterback is “having the time of his life” in what was described as a near-permanent vacation.

“Probably need to stop talking to him so much,” Hilton joked. “He might make me retire. He’s making me kind of jealous.”

Andrew Luck has a while before people completely stop speculating about his return, but I wouldn’t bet on it given everything we’ve heard recently.

