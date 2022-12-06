Andrew Luck Reveals His 1 'Biggest Regret' From NFL Career

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass down field in the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Andrew Luck's shocking decision to retire in 2019 rocked the NFL world and continues to impact the Indianapolis Colts to this day.

Up until now, Luck had been private about what led to him walking away, as well as his life nowadays, but he delved into both topics at length in a profile written by ESPN's Seth Wickersham.

The full feature is behind a paywall, but is worth a read because of how raw and honest it is. Ultimately, Luck is at peace with his decision, but did admit it hasn't always been easy to adjust to life without football.

He also revealed the one thing he regrets about the whole situation.

“I regret the timing of when I retired.”

He felt he had let people down, for which he had to learn how to forgive himself. What mattered to him most about football, what he wanted the kids to learn, was the “uber accountability.” He knew that his own ideas of accountability and of football were more complicated than the romantic version that he had shared. And yet on the drive home that afternoon, Luck couldn’t stop smiling at the thought of those romantic notions. Of sitting in meetings and geeking out for 45 minutes on one play. Of tough moments, when he was hurting or reckless with the ball. Of dumb stuff, like being whacked by pool noodles in practice to reduce fumbles.

Despite suffering multiple injuries, including one to his throwing shoulder which robbed him of the entire 2017 season, Luck was on track to potentially be a Hall of Fame quarterback if he continued playing.

But, as the ESPN article makes clear, sometimes there are things that are way more important to a person's happiness than football.