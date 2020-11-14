Andrew Luck Update: What’s The Former Colts QB Up To Now?

In the blink of an eye, Andrew Luck went from NFL star to retired millionaire at the age of 30. It’s been over a year since Luck walked away from the game he loves. What’s the former NFL quarterback been up to since his retirement? Is there an Andrew Luck update?

Luck was coined a once-in-a-lifetime talent during his days at the collegiate level. The four-star prospect committed to Stanford out of high school, where he joined none other than former Cardinal head coach Jim Harbaugh. Luck took over as the Cardinal’s starting quarterback in 2009 and immediately became a Pac-12 star.

Prior to Luck’s arrival, Stanford went a combined 9-15 in the 2007 and 2008 seasons. Once the Stanford quarterback took over, he led the Cardinal to a winning season in 2009, going 8-5. It wasn’t until 2010 that Luck put the Cardinal on the map, going 12-1 in the 2010 campaign and beating No. 12 Virginia Tech 40-12 to win the Orange Bowl.

Following the 2010 season, Harbaugh left Stanford for the NFL, which then opened the door for current Stanford head coach David Shaw. Harbaugh’s departure didn’t hurt the Cardinal all too much in the 2011 campaign, mostly thanks to Luck’s improved play. Stanford followed its 12-1 season in 2010 with an 11-2 showing in 2011, capped by an unfortunate overtime loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl. The Fiesta Bowl proved to be the final time Luck donned a Stanford jersey.

All-in-all, Luck finished his collegiate career having thrown for 9,430 yards and 82 touchdowns compared to just 22 interceptions. He was also a threat on the ground, running the ball 163 times for 957 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 career games. The second Luck’s collegiate career came to a close, NFL teams were itching at the opportunity to select the former Stanford quarterback in the 2012 NFL Draft.

The Colts obtained the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, thanks to the team’s 2-14 showing in the 2011 campaign. Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning had suffered a neck injury ahead of the 2011 season, and missed the entire year as a result. It proved to be his final year in Indianapolis. He left the organization in March of 2012, just a month before the 2012 NFL Draft.

In need of a franchise quarterback, the Colts selected Luck with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft – a no-brainer in the eyes of NFL scouts. The rest is history. Luck took over as the Colts’ starting quarterback at the start of the 2012 season and never looked back. It wasn’t until 2015 the Indianapolis quarterback started to deal with injuries.

Luck played in just seven games in the 2015 season because of rib and shoulder injuries. Those same injuries crept their way into the 2016 season, but the Colts quarterback played through them and started in 15 games that same year. The pain became too much to handle in 2017, and Luck underwent season-ending shoulder surgery that year as a result. The Colts quarterback returned in the 2018 season, throwing for 4,593 yards and 39 touchdowns with 15 picks. It proved to be his final year in the NFL.

Luck, in private, told Colts’ owner Jim Irsay in August of 2019 he needed to retire. He planned to make an official public announcement ahead of the 2019 season, but ESPN leaked the news during the Colts’ Week 3 preseason game against the Chicago Bears. Once fans caught wind of the news, they infamously proceeded to boo Luck off the field – and it’s essentially the last we’ve seen or heard from the former NFL quarterback.

It’s been over a year since Luck decided to hang up his cleats. So what’s the NFL quarterback been up to ever since? Word on the street has it he’s enjoying retirement with his family.

Why did Andrew Luck retire?

Andrew Luck ultimately chose to retire because he simply couldn’t handle so many injuries. The Colts offensive line did a poor job protecting Luck over the years, and the former NFL quarterback took a beating because of it. He suffered multiple injuries over his final few years in the NFL, resulting in a never-ending process of “injury, pain, rehab,” as he told ESPN.

“For the last four years or so, I’ve been in this cycle of injury, pain, rehab, injury, pain, rehab, and it’s been unceasing, unrelenting, both in-season and offseason, and I felt stuck in it,” Luck said, via ESPN. “The only way I see out is to no longer play football.”

Plenty of athletes have echoed similar sentiments over the years. Luck simply couldn’t avoid the injury bug, and suffered from constant pain – both physical and mental – during the tail-end of his NFL career.

Despite a warranted retirement, Colts fans weren’t happy with Luck’s sudden and shocking decision. As previously mentioned, fans booed the NFL quarterback off the field when ESPN’s news broke indicating Luck was retiring. It’s still the most bizarre retirement and subsequent reaction in sports history.

What’s Andrew Luck up to now?

Post-football life is treating Andrew Luck well. First off, he isn’t taking so many punishing football hits anymore. The former NFL quarterback was a true pocket-passer, and ultimately relied on the Colts offensive to keep him upright. But Indianapolis could never quite keep Luck protected in the pocket on a consistent basis. So it’s safe to assume he’s pretty happy these days that he doesn’t have to absorb so many hits from NFL defenders anymore.

Aside from football, Luck is happy, mostly because he’s healthy and now has an opportunity to spend time with his family. Luck’s private life is, for lack of a better word, private. So we don’t know all that much about his personal life. We do know Luck is married and has a daughter. He reportedly still lives in the Indianapolis area and stays in contact with the Colts’ organization.

Luck definitely won’t have any money issues in coming years. Luck reportedly has a net worth of $40 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla. Most of his wealth came from his earnings in the NFL, especially over the last few years of his career. Luck signed a five-year deal with the Colts in 2016 that was worth approximately $140 million. He played three of the five years on that same contract before retiring.

Of course, some still have hope Luck will eventually return to football and help the Colts make a Super Bowl run. But knowing how much Luck prioritizes his health and family, it’s still highly likely we’ve seen the last of the former NFL quarterback on a football field.

Luck has never been a fan of the spotlight. In fact, we’re still not even sure he’s upgraded to a smartphone yet. Retirement offers him the life he’s always wanted, away from hectic stadiums and the pressure of being an NFL quarterback. For now, Luck is more than happy being away from the game of football, especially given he now has so much time to spend with his wife and daughter.

Is Andrew Luck married?

Yes, Andrew Luck is married. The former Stanford quarterback met Nicole Pechanec while both were attending the prestigious university. She was captain of the Stanford gymnastics team during that time, and attended Stanford from 2009-12. Their relationship began during that time, and continued on into Luck’s NFL days.

Nicole stuck by Luck’s side, especially through his long battle with injuries. In fact, Luck admitted Nicole was the reason he made it through “the lengthy rehabilitation process that he had to endure while dealing with his shoulder injury,” according to CBS Sports.

The couple decided to finally tie the knot in March of 2019. They were married in Prague in the Czech Republic, where Nicole’s parents are from. So what else do we know about Nicole?

From a young age, she was a gymnast. Her mother was also a gymnast, and trained Nicole from the beginning. She eventually became a gymnastics star. Not only did she make Stanford’s gymnastics team, she became a team captain. Nicole also competed in two NCAA nationals finals. She helped Stanford finish fourth nationwide in 2010 and 2012.

Nicole now works as a field producer for NBC Sports and ESPN, specializing in the gymnastics department. Aside from work, Nicole and Andrew have a child to take care of.

Nicole gave birth to Lucy Luck on Nov. 12 of 2019. Lucy is now one, and loving all the time she gets to spend with her dad, Andrew, ever since he retired from football.

Will Andrew Luck ever return to the NFL?

In short, we don’t know. Andrew Luck walked away from football for two main reasons: non-stop injuries and to spend more time with his family. Word on the street has it Luck is healthier than he’s been in years, and obviously a return to football would risk further injury.

Luck also loves all the time he gets to spend with his wife, Nicole, and daughter, Lucy. As of right now, Luck isn’t “second-guessing” his decision, according to Colts reporter Zak Keefer.

“For those wondering: Been told Andrew Luck is doing really well,” Keefer reported back in August of 2020. “Happy. Healthy. No second-guessing his decision. Still lives in Indianapolis, and stays in touch with his former teammates.”

Interestingly enough, Luck still lives in the Indianapolis area. He reportedly even goes out to dinner with Colts’ owner Jim Irsay every once in a while. So there’s still communication between Luck and the Colts, at the very least. But it still looks unlikely we’ll ever see Luck in a Colts uniform again.

Believe it or not, it’s been over a year since Andrew Luck hung up his cleats. The former Colts and Stanford quarterback had a decorated career, displaying flashes of brilliance all while battling through agonizing injuries.

Now, Luck is enjoying his post-football life, spending ample time with his wife and daughter – and of course, staying out of the spotlight as often as possible.