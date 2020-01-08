Andrew Luck’s Father Was Asked If His Son Would Ever Return To NFL

Andrew Luck’s surprising retirement just before the start of the regular season rocked the football world last summer. Luck stepped away from the game a couple of weeks shy of his 30th birthday.

From the moment the news broke, some speculated that Luck would eventually return to the NFL. Perhaps the former No. 1 overall pick just needed some time away to let his body and mind heal before retaking the field.

Not so fast, according to Luck’s father. Oliver Luck, the commissioner of the new XFL, was asked about his son’s future during an appearance on “The Dan Le Batard Show” today.

His response makes a return seem unlikely.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck, to the @LeBatardShow, on whether he thinks his son Andrew will play again in the NFL: “I didn’t notice any hankering from him to get back on the field.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2020

Of course, we have to present this statement with one caveat. If Luck was considering coming back, it would behoove his father to stay mum on the subject.

Any inkling that he might one day play again would set off a media firestorm. That’s the last thing Luck and his family want.