Another ESPN Analyst Could Join An NFL Coaching Staff

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Jeff Saturday has been plucked away from ESPN to be the interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Could one of his old colleagues be joining him?

Dan Orlovsky appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" on Tuesday to discuss Colts owner Jim Irsay's shocking decision to hire Saturday as the interim replacement for Frank Reich, despite the fact he has no coaching experience above high school.

While Orlovsky said he was stunned at first, as time went on, Irsay's move began to make more sense.

“My initial thought was ‘wow,’ and then — I work with Jeff two days a week and I’m constantly in conversation with him, and my brain went back to all the conversations that he and I have had over the last, like, six weeks,” Orlovsky said. “And in the moment, I didn’t put two and two together. But as yesterday unfolded, I was like, ‘Oh, now it all makes sense.’

"You know, we would have these really detailed conversations about what was going on in the NFL and, you know, teams that were doing things well, teams that weren’t doing things well. Scheme, philosophy, identity, coaching, all that stuff. And, you know, kind of when the news broke it made a lot more sense why and how we had those conversations.”

Patrick then asked Orlovsky if he had been offered a position on Saturday's staff. When he answered "not directly," Patrick pushed him to elaborate.

"Jeff and I have had conversations about coaching,” Orlovsky said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve had some really good, in-depth conversations of like what coaching looks like. Who are the good ones, who are the bad ones. My interest level in it. Where I am in the present moment. That’s when I look back and I’m like, ‘Aha.’ You know, like, I think he was gathering kind of a feel and information without revealing some of the stuff that was going on behind the scenes.”

Orlovsky is one of ESPN's top NFL analysts and has showcased an ability to break down complex X and O's in a way that is accessible to the masses.

He has said in the past--and also told Patrick--he would love to coach, but thus far has not had the chance to make the jump. We'll see if Saturday or someone else gives him that opportunity.