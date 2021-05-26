Breaking: Adam Vinatieri Announces Decision On NFL Future

It’s official: at the age of 48, Adam Vinatieri has finally decided to hang up his cleats for good.

Vinatieri, one of the best kickers the NFL has ever seen, announced his retirement on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday afternoon. The news brings his illustrious 25-year career in professional football to an end after he proved to be one of the most durable and reliable players the sport has ever seen.

Vinatieri retires as the NFL all-time record holder in points scored (2,673), field goals made (599), total games played (397) and consecutive field goals made (44). He’ll also leave professional football as a four-time Super Bowl champ, three-time All Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

Even with all of his gaudy career statistics, it’ll be Vinatieri’s penchant for clutch kicks that will live on in NFL lore. He drilled multiple field goals to help boost the New England Patriots to Super Bowl victories in 2001, 2003 and 2004. Vinatieri consistently converted in the postseason, which helped him hold onto his job for so long in the NFL.

BREAKING: An announcement from THE NFL'S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER, 4X SUPER BOWL CHAMPION, FUTURE HALL OF FAMER, & THE LIVING LEGEND.. THE 🐐 @adamvinatieri #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/iYWPFChZ0A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 26, 2021

Vinatieri began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Patriots in 1996. He quickly earned the starting gig as the team’s field goal kicker and played a vital role in each of the organization’s three Super Bowl wins in the early 2000’s.

In 2006, after the Patriots chose to not to franchise tag him, Vinatieri joined the Indianapolis Colts. In his first year with the team, he claimed his fourth Super Bowl after making an NFL record 14 field goals during the postseason.

Vinatieri spent the rest of his career in Indianapolis as he remained the team’s starter all the way through the 2019 season. He continued to break records throughout the decade with his longevity and steady play on the field.

Now that he’s hanging up his jersey for good, the next stop for Vinatieri will be the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.