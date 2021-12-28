Breaking: Carson Wentz To Reportedly Miss Sunday’s Game

The Indianapolis Colts will reportedly be without starting quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 17 as they look to bolster their playoff hopes against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to multiple reports, the Colts placed Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Because he is unvaccinated, he will reportedly be out for this Sunday’s game.

The NFL recently changed its protocols, allowing vaccinated players to return quicker after a positive test. However, if Wentz tested positive, he’d be out for the next 10 days because of his unvaccinated status.

If he is just a close contact, he’d be out for only five days if he continues to produce negative tests.

The #Colts placed QB Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated, on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2021

With Wentz now potentially on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts will have to find a solution at quarterback, and fast.

The next man up for Indianapolis is rookie Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas Longhorn has seen extremely limited time in just three regular season games this year, taking three carries for a total of nine yards.

Ehlinger was promoted to the backup role when the Colts waived second-year quarterback Jacob Eason in October.

With Carson Wentz out Sunday, Indy’s playoff hopes now figure to rest with QB Sam Ehlinger. https://t.co/Kap2JlIZk9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

Wentz’s move to the reserve/COVID-19 list couldn’t come at a worse time for the Colts. After winning six of their last seven games, Indianapolis (9-6) narrowly holds a playoff spot in a competitive AFC and will likely need at least one win over the final two games to get into the postseason.

When he’s been on the field this year, Wentz has been a major reason for the Colts success. He’s completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards with 25 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Wentz will have a chance to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Colts season finale, but for now Ehlinger is the presumptive starter for this weekend’s game against the Raiders.