Breaking: NFL Team Shutting Down Facility On Friday Morning

Earlier this week the Atlanta Falcons shut down their team facility following what were initially reported as a series of positive COVID-19 tests.

In the end, the Falcons had just one positive test – someone from the personnel side of the business. Unfortunately, just over 24 hours later, another team has been forced to shut its facility down.

The Indianapolis Colts announced the team closed its practice facility after “several individuals” tested positive for the virus. “This morning, we were informed that several individuals within our organization tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement.

“The team is currently in the process of confirming those tests. In the meantime, the practice facility will be closed and the team will work remotely while following NFL protocols. We are in communication with the NFL and will have more information when available.”

The Colts are scheduled to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday afternoon. Both teams will have to wait and see if further tests within the Colts organization produce other positive tests.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported the NFL is still planning to play the Colts-Bengals game as originally scheduled. Obviously that could change in the coming days if the team reports further positive tests.

For now, though, Colts and Bengals fans can plan on watching their respective teams on Sunday. Indianapolis and Cincinnati kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.