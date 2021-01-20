Breaking: Philip Rivers Announces Retirement From NFL

After 17 seasons as an NFL quarterback, Philip Rivers is hanging up his cleats. The 2004 first-round pick announced his retirement Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune, Rivers explained that it was “just time” for him to retire. The 39-year-old quarterback will become the head football of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, which hired Rivers last spring, effective post-retirement.

“What has helped me come to this (decision) is the growing desire to coach high school football,” Rivers told Acee. “That’s what I’ve always wanted to do. It’s been growing. I can’t wait.”

Rivers spent the first 16 seasons of his career with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers before playing one final season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2020.

“It’s just time.” Philip Rivers retiring from NFL after 17 seasons.https://t.co/Ht6xSIska9 — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) January 20, 2021

He finishes his career with 63,440 yards passing, 421 touchdowns and 209 interceptions. With Rivers’ retirement official, Ben Roethlisberger is the last man standing from the heralded quarterback class of 2004.

Eli Manning, who Rivers was swapped for during a draft day trade between the Chargers and New York Giants, announced his retirement following the 2019 season. As of now, Roethlisberger is still looking to play next fall.

Rivers’ decision also leaves no doubt that the Colts will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason, whether it is via trade (Carson Wentz? Sam Darnold?) or through the draft.