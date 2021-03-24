Breaking: WR T.Y. Hilton Makes Free Agent Decision

As it turns out, T.Y. Hilton was hinting at an impending free agency decision with his cryptic tweet earlier this afternoon.

Hilton announced moments ago that he is indeed returning to play with the Indianapolis Colts, the team with which he has spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career.

“One thing I [know] about this city. Is that they love me. And I love them. I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever. It’s only right I finish what I started. #TYISHOME,” Hilton wrote.

According to multiple reports, the 31-year-old Hilton is signing a one-year deal, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter saying it is worth upwards of $10 million.

One thing i kno about this city. Is that they love me. And i love them. I listen to all the songs. I read all the tweets. I will cherish this forever 🥲🥲. It’s only right i finish what i started. #TYISHOME pic.twitter.com/PEfV5YoHIa — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 24, 2021

Colts are giving TY Hilton a 1-year, $10 million deal, including $8 million guaranteed, per the Katz Bros. https://t.co/llyeSze078 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2021

Last season, Hilton made 15 starts for Indianapolis, the most he’s made since 2017. The former third round pick caught 56 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

Hilton is one of three free agents the Colts have chosen to retain so far this offseason, along with running back Marlon Mack and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.