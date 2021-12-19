Carson Wentz Accuses Patriots Player Of Extremely Dirty Play

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was irate with what he said was a cheap shot from New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon during last night’s game.

In the third quarter of the Colts’ 27-17 win, Wentz got in Judon’s face after he was sacked. Following the game, he implied that Judon hit him in a sensitive spot.

“Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides,” Wentz said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

Carson Wentz vs. Matthew Judon pic.twitter.com/PF0oMNXrId — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 19, 2021

Judon was asked about the altercation as well, but played it coy.

“I don’t know,” Judon said. “Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy. He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

The incident between Wentz and Judon was one of a few that illustrated the feistiness of last night’s matchup between former longtime rivals. In another confrontation late in the game, Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and Patriots safety Kyle Dugger were ejected.