Carson Wentz Drawing ‘Rave Reviews’ For 2 Attributes

The Indianapolis Colts made a high-risk, high-reward move this offseason by trading for Carson Wentz. He still has a long way to go before he proves that his 2020 season was a fluke, but at least the early reviews are encouraging.

With the first week of OTAs in the books, Wentz is reportedly receiving praise for his leadership and arm talent.

“Colts QB Carson Wentz is drawing rave reviews at OTAs for his leadership and arm talent,” the ‘Locked On Colts’ podcast tweeted. “This is such a great sign for 2021 and beyond for Indy.”

Everyone around the NFL knows that Wentz has the talent to play the quarterback position at a high level. The concern had to do with the way he conducted himself off the field. Well, at least that’s what people were saying due to the way the 2020 season played out for Wentz.

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman, however, quickly dismissed any talk about Wentz’s fallout with the Philadelphia Eagles, telling reporters “I have no idea what everyone else is talking about.”

#Colts QB Carson Wentz is drawing rave reviews at OTAs for his leadership and arm talent. This is such a great sign for 2021 and beyond for Indy. — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) May 25, 2021

It’s nice to see Wentz’s teammates support him this early in the year.

We’ve seen plenty of athletes revitalize their careers simply because of a change of scenery. There’s a good chance that Wentz can do that due to the supporting cast around him in Indianapolis.

The Colts will begin the 2021 season at home against the Seattle Seahawks.