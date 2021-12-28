Carson Wentz Gets A Break With Latest Protocol News

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has a chance to play on Sunday for the team, despite being unvaccinated.

Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning and originally was supposed to be out for a minimum of 10 days.

That’s now not the case as the NFL and the NFLPA have adopted the new CDC guidelines that reduce the quarantine time to 5 days for all COVID positive players who are asymptomatic.

A break for Colts’ QB Carson Wentz, who is unvaccinated and tested positive today. https://t.co/2Blb2l5UiY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2021

This is massive for the Colts as they would’ve had to turn to backup Sam Ehlinger or sign someone else to start against the Raiders.

The Colts come into this Sunday’s contest at 9-6 and are in firm control of a playoff spot. They control their own destiny for the final two games and just have to win out to get in.

Wentz had perhaps his best game of the season this past Saturday against Arizona. He finished with 225 yards and two touchdown passes as the Colts pulled off the upset, 22-16.

He will need to continue to play at that level if Indianapolis wants to go on a long run this winter.

Kickoff for Colts-Raiders will be at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 2.