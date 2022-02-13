The quarterback carousel could get wild for this NFL offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts might be parting ways with Carson Wentz after spending just one year together. The Colts traded two draft picks last offseason to land him.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen originally reported on Sunday morning that Wentz is expected to be traded or released by March 19th.

There's a belief that #Colts QB Carson Wentz will "'probably" be traded or released before March 19th, per @mortreport. That's when $15M in base salary becomes guaranteed. His future in Indianapolis looks "bleak." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 13, 2022

Wentz finished the season with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions off 3,563 yards passing. Those stats are good, though he was inconsistent down the stretch.

The Colts had a win-and-in scenario going into Week 18 but lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11. Wentz was part of the reason why the Colts lost as he only had 185 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception.

Wentz also lost a fumble during the game and looked uncomfortable throughout.

The NFL world isn’t totally surprised by this news.

Who would trade for Wentz if Reich doesn’t want him anymore? https://t.co/cdkWnhRwZt — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) February 13, 2022

When u get fleeced by Howie Roseman https://t.co/8NtIZase0e — fivepointsvids (@FivePointsVids) February 13, 2022

I am excited at the prospect of his release but what’s the new option? Gotta know that first. https://t.co/geqIizMDLK — Taylor Gang (@Coltschatter) February 13, 2022

Cutting a player that you’re still paying for with premium assets (16th overall pick) is definitely a choice. https://t.co/7SLk98v0Lg — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) February 13, 2022

Glad to see Frank Reich fixed him! https://t.co/lu9zbXi8e0 — Bleeding Green Nation (@BleedingGreen) February 13, 2022

Howie has made some good moves. Howie has made some bad moves. But my god, that Wentz trade might just end up transcending everything else he’s ever done. https://t.co/jR1OHDKMnI — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) February 13, 2022

Another contender in the QB trade market emerges https://t.co/CkSvdo1yT3 — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) February 13, 2022

Ballard is a really good GM that made a desperate move and it’s coming back to haunt him dearly. https://t.co/SXaMrDGsIq — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) February 13, 2022

One Steelers supporter thinks that the organization could look to him to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

I’d bet the #Steelers would be more interested than you’d like them to be. Especially if he’s released. https://t.co/eaB6YvE7k2 — Mike Nicastro (@MikedUpSports1) February 13, 2022

Am I nuts thinking Wentz might have a tough time finding a team that will plan him as the starter? I kind of feel like he’s reached the “situationship” stage of his career arc. https://t.co/6WH3YGBIAq — Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) February 13, 2022

This next month will surely have plenty more rumors surrounding Wentz and his status moving forward.