Carson Wentz Is Probably Done With Colts: Fans React

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz on the field.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back for a pass during the NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on September 19, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The quarterback carousel could get wild for this NFL offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts might be parting ways with Carson Wentz after spending just one year together. The Colts traded two draft picks last offseason to land him.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen originally reported on Sunday morning that Wentz is expected to be traded or released by March 19th.

Wentz finished the season with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions off 3,563 yards passing. Those stats are good, though he was inconsistent down the stretch.

The Colts had a win-and-in scenario going into Week 18 but lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars, 26-11. Wentz was part of the reason why the Colts lost as he only had 185 yards through the air with one touchdown and one interception.

Wentz also lost a fumble during the game and looked uncomfortable throughout.

The NFL world isn’t totally surprised by this news.

One Steelers supporter thinks that the organization could look to him to replace Ben Roethlisberger.

This next month will surely have plenty more rumors surrounding Wentz and his status moving forward.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.