Carson Wentz Will Have A New Jersey Number On The Colts

Carson Wentz will have a new team and a new jersey number in 2021.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded the former top NFL Draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts last week. Wentz is set to replace Philip Rivers in Indianapolis.

Wentz, who arrived in Indianapolis late last week, will not be wearing No. 11 in Indianapolis. The quarterback has worn that number since college, but he’s going to have to pick a new one with the Colts.

Indianapolis wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. told TMZ Sports that he’s not giving up the No. 11 jersey.

Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. Won't Give Up #11 Jersey to Carson Wentz, We're Cool Thohttps://t.co/XjVnRKQ0PA — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) February 22, 2021

“Yeah, so I spoke to [Carson] and he was just seeing how locked in I was to #11, and I told him I was locked in — and he was like, ‘That’s cool, bro, because I’m probably gonna switch anyway,'” the Colts wide receiver told TMZ.

Pittman explained that he has a lot of respect for Wentz and is looking forward to having him as a teammate.

“He asked me very respectfully and I just appreciated him for that. I think he’s a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that.”

