Carson Wentz Has Decided On A New Jersey Number In Indianapolis

Carson Wentz is hoping his move to Indianapolis will provide a fresh start. It looks like he’s going with a new number as part of the change.

This morning, 13-year-old Philadelphia Eagles supporter and Wentz superfan Giovanni Hamilton posted a picture of himself wearing Wentz’s new Colts jersey. Instead of his customary No. 11, he’s moved on to a single digit.

It appears Wentz will be wearing No. 2 in Indy.

Wentz wore No. 11 in college and during his five seasons in Philly, but considering how things ended there, it makes sense he would want to make a change. The No. 2 happens to be what you get when your add up 1+1, and Wentz was also the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft.

While the Eagles were willing to part ways with Wentz despite the massive contract they gave him, the Colts believe the 28-year-old is their quarterback of the present and future.

Considering Indianapolis has a solid roster and is in “win-now” mode, they had better be right about their assessment of the strong-armed signal caller.